Identity verification issues puts unemployment on hold for many Hoosiers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employers are still ready to hire and people are still looking for a paycheck. However, while people try to get jobs, bills have to be paid.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, from March 2020 through the end of October 2021, over 889,000 claimants were paid, totaling more than $9 million.

People who are filing unemployment claims in Indiana are having issues with a software the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) uses to confirm claimants’ identities online called ID.me.

An ID.me representative said the company is looking into the issues with accounts being flagged.

Zoso Abel-Carey has one of many claims that have been flagged. He said he has has taken care of his wife nearly full time since she was diagnosed with dementia. However, he is waiting on unemployment benefits until he can find full-time work.

”We’re not going to get rich off of this,” Carey-Abel said. ”I took out a loan. At this point, I won’t be able to pay back in order to keep us financial solvent until the end of this month.”

Abel-Carey said he’s gone through the ID.me identification process and faxed, filed, and submitted everything when the prompts ask for it. However, every time he calls the unemployment line, he said he is told his account has been reported and investigators are needed to look into it.

”I’m just trying to get the money due to us so we can stay afloat ‘til I can get into another job,” Abel-Carey said.

While going through the steps to file for unemployment in Indiana, make sure IDs aren’t expired and addresses are up to date, Lindsey Mercedes, a customer service representative at WorkOne, which provides free assistance to job seekers and employers, said.

Mercedes said WorkOne is available to help claimants and can walk people through the process of filing for unemployment if they need it. Click here for employment information at WorkOne.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.