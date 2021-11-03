Support Local Businesses
Ind. Sen. Mike Braun challenging vaccine mandate

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun is challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses.

The senator, and other congressmen, say they’ve formally moved to disapprove and nullify the president’s mandate under the congressional review act.

This week, President Biden’s White House is expected to issue a rule to officially mandate vaccination requirements for employees at private businesses with more than 100 employees.

In a press release, Braun’s office called the move an inappropriate invasion of personal medical decisions.

You can watch that whole press conference below.

