Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says

Christopher Harrod, 31.
Christopher Harrod, 31.(Shelby Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An Anderson County school teacher is facing a DUI charge after police say he was found passed out in his truck in the parking lot of the school where he teaches.

According to the arrest citation, officers responded Friday afternoon to a call about a vehicle that had pulled into the Saffell Street Elementary School parking lot, during student pickup, and hit a sign before parking.

The citation says officers found 31-year-old Christopher Harrod still in his truck with the engine running and he appeared to be passed out.

The officers knocked on Harrod’s window and, when he rolled it down, the officer immediately noticed the smell of alcohol. They say Harrod was extremely sluggish with bloodshot eyes and he was sweating heavily.

The citation says the officers asked Harrod to get out of his truck, but, instead, he rolled up his window and said he didn’t have to talk to them.

After about 10 minutes, Harrod did get out of the truck. He was asked to perform a field sobriety test but refused, saying he “knew his rights.”

Harrod was then arrested on a DUI charge and taken to jail.

The Anderson News spoke with Superintendent Sheila Mitchell who said Harrod had left school grounds that day before returning when the incident happened. Mitchell said Harrod has been suspended with pay.

