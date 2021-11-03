Support Local Businesses
Man charged in May homicide at fast food restaurant

Davion Harris, 25, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the May 17, 2021 shooting death of Dequon Merriweather, 25.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in May that killed another man has been arrested.

Davion Harris, 20, of Louisville, was taken into custody November 2 on a warrant charging him with one count of murder.

Louisville Metro police say Harris was the person who shot Dequon Merriweather, 25, at the McDonald’s in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road on May 17. Merriweather was struck once in the neck and died after being taken to University Hospital.

At the time, LMPD said they believed Merriweather was targeted.

According to court documents, following the shooting Harris went to his job at the White Castle at 7th and Broadway. Surveillance video showed Harris was wearing the same clothing after arriving at work that he had on at the time of the shooting.

Harris has been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

