NKY dentist exchanging cash for Halloween candy to support US troops

They offer $1 per pound of candy, and all of the candy gets donated to deployed US troops.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky dentist is inviting kids to turn their Halloween candy into cash while also helping U.S. troops.

Jeff Peter at Peter Family Dentistry says this is the fourth year his office has held the Halloween candy buy-back program.

“We figured there’s so much candy, we can save the kids’ teeth and give something back to the troops,” Peter explained. “Give them a little memory from home kind of thing.”

The dentist offers $1 per pound of candy and all of the candy gets donated to deployed U.S. troops.

“They’re [the troops] far away, and they’re missing everything and everyone from here,” Peter said.

He says the first year they hardly filled a tub of candy but now they will fill a large trash can several times.

Some people come in with candy and they don’t want anything in return.

“They don’t want any money for it; they’re just wanting to donate it to a good cause instead of the trash can or eating it themselves,” Peter said. “It just feels great to see the community thinking about other people.”

This Saturday at Peter Family Dentistry in Independence, kids and adults can bring their unopened Halloween candy to the office between 10 a.m. and noon.

Kids won’t go home with just the cash. They will get a goodie bag with a toothbrush and toys.

It’s a win-win-win for dental health, kids’ savings accounts, and our armed forces who missed spooky season here in the states.

