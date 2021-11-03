Officer injured in crash with car abandoned by fleeing suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was injured after a fleeing suspect abandoned his car and let it roll down a hill.

Officers were trying to stop the vehicle in the 8200 block of Glimmer Way around 12:15 a.m. After reaching the top of a hill, the driver when the got out without putting the car into park and allowed it to roll downhill into two police cars.

An LMPD spokesperson said the injured officer was alert and conscious when taken to University Hospital with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

LMPD is still looking for the suspect.

