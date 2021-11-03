Pellet gun latest weapon found on JCPS student at Iroquois HS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student at Iroquois High School is facing disciplinary action after being found with a pellet gun on school grounds.

”This morning, a student brought an airsoft pellet gun to school,” Iroquois Principal Toetta Taul said in a letter to parents. “JCPS security and local police were called in to assist. The team confiscated the gun and it was never used in a threatening manner.”

Earlier this week, a gun was confiscated from a student at Liberty High School - an alternative school also within the Jefferson County Public Schools district. The principal there noted that the weapon had not been used in a threatening manner.

Proponents of reintroducing armed officers into JCPS schools see both incidents as a step closer to actual gun violence.

“What are they going to do to keep students safe?” retired Iroquois teacher Mike Beard said. “There is a real possibility something tragic is going to happen in one of our schools.”

At least six guns have been found on JCPS students since school started in August, including one previously at Iroquois. Possible disciplinary actions range from suspensions to criminal charges.

JCPS Board of Education member Linda Duncan (District 5) wonders if students are getting the message.

“But there is something going on that is not looking like a deterrent to kids?” Duncan said. “They’re not seeing the consequences of bringing weapons or bringing guns to school.”

Read the current policy regarding weapons on school grounds in the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. It states: “Weapons/Dangerous instruments are not tolerated in the district. Any student who is knowingly in possession of or who is involved in the transfer, storage, or use of a firearm or explosive device will be referred to an alternative school site for a period of one calendar year and not be allowed to return to their previously assigned school: Handgun; shotgun/rifle; pellet/BB/air gun; paintball gun; replica/toy gun; stun gun/taser gun, knife, blade length less than 2.5 inches; knife, blade length 2.5 inches or greater; blunt object; other object; noxious substance; substance used as weapon.”

