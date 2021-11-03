Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Pellet gun latest weapon found on JCPS student at Iroquois HS

Iroquois High School is a high school located in southwestern Louisville, Kentucky, United...
Iroquois High School is a high school located in southwestern Louisville, Kentucky, United States near Iroquois Park, in the Beechmont neighborhood.
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student at Iroquois High School is facing disciplinary action after being found with a pellet gun on school grounds.

”This morning, a student brought an airsoft pellet gun to school,” Iroquois Principal Toetta Taul said in a letter to parents. “JCPS security and local police were called in to assist. The team confiscated the gun and it was never used in a threatening manner.”

Earlier this week, a gun was confiscated from a student at Liberty High School - an alternative school also within the Jefferson County Public Schools district. The principal there noted that the weapon had not been used in a threatening manner.

Proponents of reintroducing armed officers into JCPS schools see both incidents as a step closer to actual gun violence.

“What are they going to do to keep students safe?” retired Iroquois teacher Mike Beard said. “There is a real possibility something tragic is going to happen in one of our schools.”

At least six guns have been found on JCPS students since school started in August, including one previously at Iroquois. Possible disciplinary actions range from suspensions to criminal charges.

JCPS Board of Education member Linda Duncan (District 5) wonders if students are getting the message.

“But there is something going on that is not looking like a deterrent to kids?” Duncan said. “They’re not seeing the consequences of bringing weapons or bringing guns to school.”

Read the current policy regarding weapons on school grounds in the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. It states: “Weapons/Dangerous instruments are not tolerated in the district. Any student who is knowingly in possession of or who is involved in the transfer, storage, or use of a firearm or explosive device will be referred to an alternative school site for a period of one calendar year and not be allowed to return to their previously assigned school: Handgun; shotgun/rifle; pellet/BB/air gun; paintball gun; replica/toy gun; stun gun/taser gun, knife, blade length less than 2.5 inches; knife, blade length 2.5 inches or greater; blunt object; other object; noxious substance; substance used as weapon.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Thomas L. Jones, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
Police: Attempted murder suspect and others attempted to ambush victim
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
Darius Anderson (left) and Latroy Hornbeak (right) were the two men killed outside a Louisville...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
Roger Burdette, 63, of Louisville, is charged with murder of a police officer, four counts of...
Jury recommends 27-year sentence for Roger Burdette, found guilty in murder trial of LMPD detective

Latest News

On Nov. 3, 2021, the Better Business Bureau broke ground on its new $1.3 million facility. When...
Groundbreaking held for new $1.3M space for BBB
Officer injured in crash with car abandoned by fleeing suspect
Roger Burdette (Photo: WAVE 3 News)
Roger Burdette allowed to remain on home incarceration
Davion Harris, 25, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the May 17, 2021 shooting death of...
Man charged in May homicide at fast food restaurant