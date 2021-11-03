Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/3

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cold/frosty morning for the next few days with a hard freeze likely to have taken place for many locations. A slow warming trend will kick in over the weekend and especially when we move into early next week. A larger storm system rolls in toward the end of next week but it will slow down dramatically so the timing of the rain and wind with that system is still in question for now.

SNOW BOARD:

**no items to list at this time

Stay tuned!!

