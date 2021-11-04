2 men found shot on Utah Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men found with gunshot wounds on the same street are believed to have been shot in the same incident.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro police called to a location on the 3200 block of Utah Ave. about a shooting found a second man a short distance away who had also been shot.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be non-life-threatening

No arrests have been made.

