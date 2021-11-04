Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

2 men found shot on Utah Ave.

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men found with gunshot wounds on the same street are believed to have been shot in the same incident.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro police called to a location on the 3200 block of Utah Ave. about a shooting found a second man a short distance away who had also been shot.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be non-life-threatening

No arrests have been made.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
Davion Harris, 25, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the May 17, 2021 shooting death of...
Man charged in May homicide at fast food restaurant

Latest News

WAVE SUNRISE BACKUP
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect this morning! (Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Several days of sunshine ahead
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/4 3AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/4 3AM Update
A father had his truck stolen while he was hiking. Now, he is asking for a priceless item...
Father in search of daughters ashes after truck stolen