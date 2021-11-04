Support Local Businesses
AG Daniel Cameron files lawsuit challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s attorney general is joining officials in two other states to challenge the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Daniel Cameron filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. He claims the requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The federal government contracts with private businesses and public agencies in states across the country, and the Commonwealth is no exception, meaning that numerous Kentuckians are subject to the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccination requirement,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We are taking the issue of federal overreach seriously and will protect the livelihoods of countless Kentuckians and Kentucky businesses from overbroad mandates.”

In the lawsuit, the attorneys general outline the harm the mandate will cause for their respective states and citizens.

Nationwide, officials with the Department of Labor reports federal contractors account for approximately one-fifth of the country’s entire labor force. In the lawsuit, officials argue if any contractors decide not to get the vaccine and were to then leave their jobs, it would severely affect the economy and possibly add on to the ongoing supply chain issues.

In Kentucky, multiple jails contract with the Justice Department to detain, house, and transport federal prisoners. Vaccination is encouraged at these facilities but not required. Under the Biden Administration’s mandate, unvaccinated workers at these facilities will be forced to receive the vaccine or lose their job. As a result, the facilities could be faced with the choice between increased worker shortages and the accompanying threat to public safety or the possibility of losing their federal contracts, which provide a significant funding source for each of the facilities.

The attorneys general further argue that the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate violates state sovereignty by preventing the states from exercising their police power to establish laws regarding workforce vaccination policies.

Thursday’s lawsuit is part of a series of actions taken by Cameron to stop federal overreach. Last week, he joined 20 attorneys general in a letter to President Biden expressing concerns about the mandatory vaccination requirement and asking the Administration to halt the mandate.

You can read a copy of the lawsuit here.

