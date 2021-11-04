FORECAST: Several days of sunshine ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

FREEZE WARNING: until 9 AM

WARM-UP: Temperatures increase into the 60s over the weekend; near 70° Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chilly, but a beautiful setup today with lots of blue skies to enjoy!

We’ll see clear skies tonight as temperatures return to the 20s and low 30s. Areas of frost will be likely.

Friday looks totally sunny as high pressure moves directly overhead early in the day. Highs will be back into the 50s once again in the afternoon.

A clear sky is expected Friday night as temperatures fall into the 30s.

