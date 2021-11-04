Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Fantastic fall weekend in sight!

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold again next couple of mornings
  • 60s return this weekend
  • Rain chances rise late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep it clear overnight as temperatures tumble into the 20s and 30s once again by Friday morning.

Friday will feature the clearest sky of the week as we stay completely sunny during the day thanks to high pressure moving through. Highs will be back up well into the 50s during the afternoon.

It’ll be clear again Friday night as lows drop into the 30s for most areas, perhaps a degree or two warmer than previous nights.

Saturday looks good as high temperatures get back up toward 60 degrees with mainly sunny skies. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends!

Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend as temperatures surge into the mid 60s for highs under mostly sunny skies. Early next week is even warmer as temperatures flirt with the 70-degree mark, but it’ll take until late next week to see rain chances rise as our next cold front approaches.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

