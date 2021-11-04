Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear receives booster shot during Team Kentucky Update

Gov. Beshear receives booster shot during Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear receives booster shot during Team Kentucky Update.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday:

With COVID-19 numbers down, Governor Andy Beshear said it’s still important for people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots so we won’t see another COVID-19 variant.

He said, so far, all new COVID-19 cases in kentucky are attributed to the delta variant.

He said hospitalizations are declining, but that decline is slowly starting to plateau.

More than 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, with the highest percentage among the elderly. Beshear is encouraging people who are eligible to get a booster shot.

“Booster shots are incredibly important in getting our level of immunity back to a place where your less likely to get it, you’re less likely to spread it,” Gov. Beshear said.

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Beshear and his wife, Britainy, got their booster shots. State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says more people are now eligible.

“If you’re 65 and older you should all go get a booster right away,” Dr. Stack said. “If you’re over 50 and have any significant medical problems you should go get a booster.”

According to the CDC, people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago can get a booster shot if they’re over the age of 65. People can also get it if they’re 18 and older and live in long-term care facility or live and work in a high risk environment.

Anyone who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccines two or more months ago can get a booster.

Beshear is urging parents to vaccinate their children, especially with the holidays coming up and the likelihood of large gatherings.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
Police are investigating a Park Hill shooting from Nov. 1 as a homicide.
Man shot, killed in Louisville alley identified

Latest News

The CDC says there is no link between vaccinations and autism.
Louisville parents explain vaccine skepticism
Beckham Goodale, 6, will become the honorary band conductor for UofL during the Cards' game...
6-year-old boy with cancer to serve as UofL’s honorary band conductor
Edgardo Mansilla, Executive Director of the Americana World Community Center in Louisville.
Americana’s longtime director of Louisville’s immigrant, refugee center to retire
Linebacker Selah Brown from Male High School committed to UofL on Nov. 4.
Male HS football standout Selah Brown commits to UofL
An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville