Jam-packed Louisville homeless camp cleared out at 9th and Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the city of Louisville began its latest efforts to clear out homeless camps across the city, a few people were still scrambling to gather everything they could. Everybody at the location was given 72 hour notice to vacate.

On Thursday morning, there was not much to be found near the intersection of 9th and Market Streets underneath the Interstate 64 overpass, despite the fact that the fenced-in homeless camp there had been full with trash, bedding, furniture, food, and much more for months.

There were some people living there who weren’t ready to leave.

“What are they going to do, shoot me?” asked one man named Ray, who did not want to share his last name. “I’m not getting out of there until I’m ready to get out of there.”

The homeless camp has been Ray’s home for several months, and he said he believes another will be set up in a few months.

“They’ll shut this camp down and give it three more months and there will be another camp here,” he said.

However, Ray said he wouldn’t be returning. His plan is to set up elsewhere, collecting enough materials Thursday so that he can do so.

It can get dangerous on the streets if homeless people aren’t careful, he said.

“If you want to stay in your own lane, people will stay out of your lane,” Ray said, “and if you want to jump in other people’s lanes, you’re going to end up in an ambulance or a box.”

He said he doesn’t want to go to a shelter because he has PTSD from multiple deployments in the military and he doesn’t do well around crowds. He explained that he has military benefits coming in, so he’s staying afloat.

”We’re going to try to take a little bit different approach this time,” Ray explained, “go out in the woods. This is real freedom out here.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.