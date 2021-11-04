Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Jam-packed Louisville homeless camp cleared out at 9th and Market

The city cleared out the homeless camp under the I-64 overpass near 9th and Market Streets.
The city cleared out the homeless camp under the I-64 overpass near 9th and Market Streets.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the city of Louisville began its latest efforts to clear out homeless camps across the city, a few people were still scrambling to gather everything they could. Everybody at the location was given 72 hour notice to vacate.

On Thursday morning, there was not much to be found near the intersection of 9th and Market Streets underneath the Interstate 64 overpass, despite the fact that the fenced-in homeless camp there had been full with trash, bedding, furniture, food, and much more for months.

There were some people living there who weren’t ready to leave.

“What are they going to do, shoot me?” asked one man named Ray, who did not want to share his last name. “I’m not getting out of there until I’m ready to get out of there.”

The homeless camp has been Ray’s home for several months, and he said he believes another will be set up in a few months.

“They’ll shut this camp down and give it three more months and there will be another camp here,” he said.

However, Ray said he wouldn’t be returning. His plan is to set up elsewhere, collecting enough materials Thursday so that he can do so.

It can get dangerous on the streets if homeless people aren’t careful, he said.

“If you want to stay in your own lane, people will stay out of your lane,” Ray said, “and if you want to jump in other people’s lanes, you’re going to end up in an ambulance or a box.”

He said he doesn’t want to go to a shelter because he has PTSD from multiple deployments in the military and he doesn’t do well around crowds. He explained that he has military benefits coming in, so he’s staying afloat.

”We’re going to try to take a little bit different approach this time,” Ray explained, “go out in the woods. This is real freedom out here.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
Davion Harris, 25, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the May 17, 2021 shooting death of...
Man charged in May homicide at fast food restaurant

Latest News

An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville
The ability to vaccinate children between ages 5 and 11 means just over 48,000 Jefferson County...
JCPS to offer COVID vaccinations to 48,000 students at 24 district schools
Kaelin Denzel Akins is charged with murder in the Nov. 1 shooting death of Ousmane Ndaw, 33, of...
Suspect arrested in death of man shot in Dumesnil St. alley
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American...
Louisville business assisting with wreath donations for graves of veterans