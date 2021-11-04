JCPS to offer COVID vaccinations to 48,000 students at 24 district schools

LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) - Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said not having the ability to vaccinate children between ages 5-11 essentially meant all Jefferson County Public Schools elementary students couldn’t get the protection against COVID-19. In 9 days, that will change because the CDC has recommended the Pfizer vaccine for the age group. It makes over half of JCPS students newly eligible.

There are 48,200 students across JCPS that can now get the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. They will have 24 sites across the district to choose from.

Kentucky’s largest school district announced a two-day clinic to get some of the district’s youngest students vaccinated. The clinic is available for students ages 5 and up starting November 13 and 14. The recent approval makes 9-year-old Empress Linton eligible for the shot.

Empress Linton and her Father, Tyre Linton. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

“It makes me excited because I can do more things that what I usually get to do,” Empress said.

Empress didn’t come to the decision on her own. Her dad, Tyre Linton, said he and his wife have included their children in their conversations about COVID.

“I try to get them to understand you may be young and you may get over it but the person you may give it to may not get over it,” Tyre Linton said. “The way we try to raise her is that she has a mind frame of her own to be able to think on her own. So she can see whatever we’re trying to give her to get her to understand it is for the bigger picture. For not just herself, but everyone around her.”

Pollio said family members and staff can also get the booster at JCPS locations.

“I hope that this is our final big step in our fight against COVID,” Pollio said.

To get everyone on the same page, Empress hopes other parents speak to their children the way her dad spoke to her.

“Kids know things,” Empress said. “They’re very smart and when parents just keep them away from things it makes them feel worse.”

Pollio said as of now the district has not discussed mandatory vaccinations for students. The only current requirements is Test to Play for student-athletes and staff can either continue with testing or get vaccinated.

The clinics, which will be run by SphereDX, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days at 24 school sites. The second round of shots will be available on December 4 and 5.

Families can register for the vaccination clinic on the JCPS website. A limited number of walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.