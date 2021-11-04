Louisville business assisting with wreath donations for graves of veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local organization is working with a Brownsboro Road business to make sure there will be wreaths to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas.

The Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has partnered with Brownsboro Hardware & Paint to place 4,000 Christmas wreaths at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Headstones mark the gravesites of U.S. military veterans buried at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is donating a wreath for every wreath purchased, up to 100.

The live Maine Balsam wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves December 18 during the National Wreaths Across America Day.

The cost of a wreath is $15.00 and they can be purchased in person or online at either of the Brownsboro Hardware & Paint locations through November 30.

There are 11,302 local veterans interred at Zachary Taylor. The hope is the goal will be exceeded and a wreath can be placed at each of the gravesites.

