Male HS football standout Selah Brown commits to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Selah Brown will hit the turf wearing red in Cardinal Stadium next year.

The Male High School 6-foot-2, 250 pound linebacker and defensive end, chose to commit to UofL on Thursday evening after narrowing his college options to three: UofL, Illinois and Northwestern.

Two weeks before making the decision, he told WAVE 3 News his perfect choice would be one where he feels a sense of family.

“I’ve built close bonds with their coaching staff by going on many visits, and just seeing them in person face-to-face, which is a different aspect than just talking virtually,” Brown said. “That’s why Louisville’s in my top three. That’s really what stands out about all three programs, honestly. Just family-centered. That’s what I’m looking for to just be welcomed in and everything.”

Male High School’s playoff season kicks off Friday in their own stadium against Fern Creek.

