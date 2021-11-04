Support Local Businesses
Male HS football standout Selah Brown commits to UofL

Linebacker Selah Brown from Male High School committed to UofL on Nov. 4.
Linebacker Selah Brown from Male High School committed to UofL on Nov. 4.(WAVE 3 News: Kendrick Haskins)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Selah Brown will hit the turf wearing red in Cardinal Stadium next year.

The Male High School 6-foot-2, 250 pound linebacker and defensive end, chose to commit to UofL on Thursday evening after narrowing his college options to three: UofL, Illinois and Northwestern.

Two weeks before making the decision, he told WAVE 3 News his perfect choice would be one where he feels a sense of family.

“I’ve built close bonds with their coaching staff by going on many visits, and just seeing them in person face-to-face, which is a different aspect than just talking virtually,” Brown said. “That’s why Louisville’s in my top three. That’s really what stands out about all three programs, honestly. Just family-centered. That’s what I’m looking for to just be welcomed in and everything.”

Male High School’s playoff season kicks off Friday in their own stadium against Fern Creek.

