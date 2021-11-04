Support Local Businesses
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville

An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot on East Kentucky Street in Old Louisville died before he could be brought to the hospital, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 65 underpass.

Officers believe the man was in his 20s, Smiley said. His name has not been confirmed.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

