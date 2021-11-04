Support Local Businesses
Man shot, killed in Louisville alley identified

Police are investigating a Park Hill shooting from Nov. 1 as a homicide.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man found shot in Park Hill early Monday morning who later died has been identified by a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found Ousmane Nda, 33, after he was shot on Dumesnil Street in an alley. He died around 7:15 a.m., according to the coroner’s report, before he was brought to the hospital.

The shooting reportedly happened a few hours earlier around 4:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

