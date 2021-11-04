Support Local Businesses
Man wounded in shooting at 4th and M Streets

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Nov. 4, 2021 shooting at 4th and M Streets.
One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Nov. 4, 2021 shooting at 4th and M Streets.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after a shooting in the South Louisville neighborhood.

The victim was found after Louisville Metro police were called to 4th and M Streets around 3:40 a.m.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by LMPD 4th Division detectives. No arrest has been made.

