Marion Co. deputy shot in line of duty hospitalized; suspect in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County deputy shot in the line of duty around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon is hospitalized along with the suspect in the shooting.

The deputy was rushed to Spring View Hospital in Lebanon with a graze wound, a Kentucky State Police public affairs officer said. The deputy is expected to recover.

The suspect was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington and was said to be in in critical condition.

The deputy’s name has not been made public, but Eric Johnson said Supporting Heroes members visited him in the hospital and reached out to his family.

The shooting’s exact circumstances are unknown.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police to handle the investigation into the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

