Marion Co. deputy shot in line of duty hospitalized

The suspect was shot by the deputy and flown to Lexington hospital for treatment
A Marion County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Nov. 4 was rushed to the hospital.
A Marion County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Nov. 4 was rushed to the hospital.(Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County deputy shot in the line of duty Thursday afternoon is hospitalized along with the suspect in the shooting.

The deputy was rushed to a hospital in Lebanon with a graze wound, Supporting Heroes’ Eric Johnson said. The suspect was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington, but Johnson was unaware of the extent of their injuries.

The deputy’s name has not been made public, but Johnson said Supporting Heroes members visited him in the hospital and reached out to his family.

The shooting’s exact circumstances are unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

