New Albany man jailed after leading police on chase

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Floyd County man has been arrested on drug and other charges after he fled from an Indiana State Police trooper early Thursday.

Around 2:40 a.m., the trooper tried to pull over a Geo Tracker on State Road 135 at State Road 62 in Corydon. The vehicle took off south on SR 135 with ISP and Harrison County deputies in pursuit.

The chase went through southern Harrison County before the Geo Tracker stopped along Albin Ford Road near Elizabeth. Both people in the car ran off, but the driver, Aaron M. Schweitzberger, 27, of New Albany, was soon arrested.

An ISP K-9 alerted officers to drugs in the vehilce. Eleven grams of suspected meth was found during a search of the car. Police also found other drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Schweitzberger was arrested for dealing in and possession of meth over 10 grams. He also is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a legend drug and two misdemeanor charges.

Schweitzberger is being held in the Harrison County Jail while awaiting his initial court appearance.

The woman in the car with Schweitzberger has not been located.

