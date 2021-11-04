Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

New Albany man jailed after leading police on chase

Drugs were later found in his vehicle
Aaron M. Schweitzberger was arrested on drug charges on Nov. 4, 2021 after leading Indiana...
Aaron M. Schweitzberger was arrested on drug charges on Nov. 4, 2021 after leading Indiana State Police and Harrison County sheriff's deputies on a chase.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Floyd County man has been arrested on drug and other charges after he fled from an Indiana State Police trooper early Thursday.

Around 2:40 a.m., the trooper tried to pull over a Geo Tracker on State Road 135 at State Road 62 in Corydon. The vehicle took off south on SR 135 with ISP and Harrison County deputies in pursuit.

The chase went through southern Harrison County before the Geo Tracker stopped along Albin Ford Road near Elizabeth. Both people in the car ran off, but the driver, Aaron M. Schweitzberger, 27, of New Albany, was soon arrested.

An ISP K-9 alerted officers to drugs in the vehilce. Eleven grams of suspected meth was found during a search of the car. Police also found other drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Schweitzberger was arrested for dealing in and possession of meth over 10 grams. He also is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a legend drug and two misdemeanor charges.

Schweitzberger is being held in the Harrison County Jail while awaiting his initial court appearance.

The woman in the car with Schweitzberger has not been located.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Christopher Harrod, 31.
Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says
Davion Harris, 25, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the May 17, 2021 shooting death of...
Man charged in May homicide at fast food restaurant

Latest News

WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American...
Louisville business assisting with wreath donations for graves of veterans
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday Nov. 4, 2021
Another sub-freezing night is ahead. (Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Sunny with a warm-up on the way