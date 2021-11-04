Old Louisville shooting under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting on East Kentucky street in Old Louisville is under investigation.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Officers have found at least one person who was shot, though it is not clear if they were brought to the hospital.

Several officers are at the scene, which is in the 200 block of East Kentucky near the Interstate 65 underpass.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.