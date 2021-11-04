Support Local Businesses
One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Grant County, KSP investigating

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.(WGEM)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly trooper-involved shooting in Grant County.

According to KSP, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene but said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

KSP said a male suspect was transported to the St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No troopers or other members of the community were injured.

No other details were immediately available.

