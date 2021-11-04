Police: Allegations of sexual abuse at Glasgow school unfounded

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has closed an investigation into claims of a school staff member with the Glasgow Independent School System having inappropriate contact with a student, saying that the abuse claims were unfounded.

Police said Thursday morning that detectives with the department conducted a “full investigation” that included reviewing video surveillance footage and interviewing personnel.

According to police, the agency was approached with the claims on October 22.

Police said the department had the “full cooperation” of the school system and the state’s Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.