Suspect arrested in death of man shot in Dumesnil St. alley

Kaelin Denzel Akins is charged with murder in the Nov. 1 shooting death of Ousmane Ndaw, 33, of...
Kaelin Denzel Akins is charged with murder in the Nov. 1 shooting death of Ousmane Ndaw, 33, of Louisville.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man found in an alley in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Kaelin Denzel Akins, 26, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police on Wednesday night.

Akins is charged with murder in the death of Ousmane Ndaw, 33, of Louisville. Ndaw’s body was found Monday morning in an alley behind a home in the 2200 block of Dumesnil. He had been shot in the head.

His arrest report say Akins was seen yesterday driving Ndaw’s car and had a 9mm handgun on him. That gun matched a shell casing recovered at the crime scene.

Metro police say Akins and Ndaw knew each other.

Akins was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections where he is being held on a $1 million cash bond. In addition to murder, Akins is charged with trafficking in heroin, gun possession by a felon, and two counts of fleeing or evading police.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for Nov. 12.

