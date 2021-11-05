Support Local Businesses
2 guns, 2 schools: JCPS cites students Thursday for weapons on campus

Students from Western High School and Doss High School are being disciplined by JCPS in accordance with its policies and procedures after being found with guns on Nov. 4.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more guns were found on students at two different schools on Thursday, according to a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson.

JCPS security detained a student after finding a gun on them at Western High School, while Doss High School administrators also discovered a weapon on a student.

Neither gun was used in a threatening manner, according to JCPS, and each student was cited.

They are being disciplined by JCPS in accordance with its policies and procedures.

Since the beginning of the school year, at least 10 guns have been discovered at JCPS schools.

