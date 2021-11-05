Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Firefighters encouraging people to change smoke detector batteries for Daylight Saving

Firefighters encouraging people to change smoke detector batteries for Daylight Saving
Firefighters encouraging people to change smoke detector batteries for Daylight Saving
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Daylight saving time approaches, remember to check batteries around your house.

While setting your clocks back, firefighters encourage people to change the batteries in smoke alarms as well.

These devices will be important in the upcoming cold month. The highest rate of fires are in December, January and February when most people are inside cooking.

Firefighters say that each household should have a plan and a safe place to meet in case of a fire.

“A lot of people think I’ma fight that fire myself. We’re trained to fight fires,” says fire life educator Kevin Shelley. “Most people don’t realize that 50 percent of people will get injured or killed in fires as a result of trying to fight the fire themselves. So, the smoke detector is a good early warning system for you, that you know to get out of your house and to be safe.”

Most fire alarms need to be replaced every 10 years, so a good tip is to write the date it was installed on the side to know when it needs to be replaced.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
A person reaches into the tip jar at Spinelli's Pizza on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The owner said...
‘As low as you can get’: Spinelli’s Pizza owner searching for thieves who stole from staff’s tip jar
A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by LMPD...
Man killed in Park Hill shooting

Latest News

New study says pets can be infected with Alpha variant of COVID-19
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 10 recap
Warm weather is in the forecast through midweek.
FORECAST: Warm, sunny to start a new week
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Sunday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning Nov. 7, 2021