FORECAST: Blue skies galore today!

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM-UP: Temperatures increase into the 60s over the weekend; near 70 early next week

ACTIVE WEATHER COMING: A strong system is likely to impact the area late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine and pleasant overall with temperatures slowly inching upward.

It will be clear and frosty again tonight.

Saturday looks awesome with lots of sunshine with some warmer weather.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends! SET CLOCKS BACK BEFORE BED! A mostly clear sky. Low

40F. Winds light and variable.

