Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Blue skies galore today!

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WARM-UP: Temperatures increase into the 60s over the weekend; near 70 early next week
  • ACTIVE WEATHER COMING: A strong system is likely to impact the area late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine and pleasant overall with temperatures slowly inching upward.

It will be clear and frosty again tonight.

Saturday looks awesome with lots of sunshine with some warmer weather.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends! SET CLOCKS BACK BEFORE BED! A mostly clear sky. Low

40F. Winds light and variable.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 11/5 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 11/5 4AM

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
2 men found shot on Utah Ave.
A Marion County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Nov. 4 was rushed to the hospital.
Marion Co. deputy shot in line of duty hospitalized; suspect in critical condition

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 11/5 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 11/5 4AM
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022