FORECAST: Chilly mornings, but warming daytime highs

By Kevin Harned
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Chilly start Saturday
  • Weekend high: Low to mid 60s
  • Veterans Day rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will stay clear tonight as we get back into the frosty 30s again in most locations, with some 20s possible in more rural spots.

Saturday is looking like a milder day near 60 degrees with a mainly sunny sky. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends!

Saturday night is clear and cold, but we’ll add a few degrees on to the temperature compared to previous nights.

Expect Sunday morning lows in the 30s. Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend with sunshine and highs well into the 60s!

Early next week temperatures will be even warmer with highs nearing 70 degrees. A cold front will push into the region late week increasing clouds and rain chances as early as Thursday, Veterans Day. Much cooler air will follow for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

