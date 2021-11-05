FORECAST: Warming up toward 70 degrees early next week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another cold morning on Sunday

Sunny skies continue through the rest of the weekend

Up toward 70 degrees by Monday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight looks clear and cold again as lows drop back into the 30s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed this evening as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am Sunday.

Sunday afternoon looks splendid as high temperatures will surge into the 60s under sunny skies. It’s the pick of the weekend!

Sunday night doesn’t look as chilly as temperatures will drop into the 30s to lower 40s thanks to warmer air continuing to pour in. Skies will be clear once again heading into Monday morning.

Monday is a fantastic fall day with continued full sunshine and high temperatures heading up toward the 70 degree mark!

The sunny and warm weather continues on Tuesday of next week, but clouds entering in on Wednesday will be a sign of things to come.

A system with a cold front brings us our next rain chance on Thursday and tumbling temperatures by the end of next week.

