Former Cards Win World Series Two Years in-a-row

Dan McDonnell (Source: Uofl Athletics)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second straight year a Louisville native and former Card has won the World Series. Last year it was former KCD star, Will Smith winning with the Dodgers. This year it was former Butler Bear, Adam Duvall winning with the Braves in Houston on Tuesday night. Duvall had a great World Series hitting two home runs including a grand slam in game five. Their former coach at UofL, Dan McDonnell was in attendance for the clinching game in both years, and says he’s like a proud papa watching his former stars shine. “They played at the University of Louisville, but before that they’re local products. Kids from KCD and Butler. I think it’s a celebration for the whole community and raising up super talented baseball players, but even more important just better people, and it was fun to celebrate with Adam and his family last night,” said McDonnell.

McDonnell returned to Louisville the following morning for team workouts. He says he could get used to going to see his former players play in the Fall Classic. “At the top of their goal chain is, can I make it to the big leagues? Can I win a World Series as a big leaguer, and I can’t promise you that you can do that, but we’ve got a great track record of helping guys prepare for pro ball, increasing their chances of hopefully making it to the big leagues and we got a good little streak going right here. I’ve already texted a few pro guys that I hope you guys step it up cause I need to be in attendance come next November,” McDonnell.

