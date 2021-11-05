GRAPHIC VIDEO: Images of LMPD officer-involved shooting released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Footage from inside the apartment where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place has been released by Kentucky State Police.

The video from body-worn cameras of two Louisville Metro Police Department officers gives us a look at what happened during on October 26 on River Bend Drive in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

The video shows three LMPD officers - 8 year veteran Timothy Lanham, 21 year veteran Tom Seabolt, and 2 year veteran Amber Andrade - in a room with the suspect, Ivan Foster, 37.

After being told by officers that he needed to leave the apartment, the video shows Foster reaching into a pile of clothes, pulling out a gun and firing a shot. That shot struck the police radio Seabolt was wearing on his hip.

Lanham was the only officer who returned fire. A number of shots can be heard in the video before Foster falls over onto the bed with Seabolt. More shots followed before it appears Lanham’s weapon jammed.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by KSP continues. It’s unknown when a final report will be issued in the case.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.