KSP: Tip leads to the arrest of correctional officer

Kyla Tillman.
Kyla Tillman.(Muhlenberg County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a tip led to the arrest of a Green River Correctional Complex officer.

Troopers say they received that tip on Thursday about an employee bringing in prohibited items.

Authorities say they responded to the facility and interviewed 23-year-old Kyla Tillman, which resulted in her arrest.

She is charged with promoting contraband and official misconduct.

Tillman was booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

