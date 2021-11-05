Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Longest lunar eclipse of the century is in 2 weeks

In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally...
In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally eclipsed moon glows with a reddish color against the background stars over Stedman, N.C., Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon. (Johnny Horne via AP)(Johnny Horne | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The longest partial moon eclipse this century will happen on November 19, with great visibility in North America.

NASA predicts it will last 3 hours 28 minutes and up to 97% of the moon will appear red.

People in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico have the best seats in the house for the near-total lunar total eclipse.

The eclipse will occur in the early hours of November 19. Earth will pass between sun and moon, casting shadows over the former.

You won’t need a telescope or binoculars either. Simply go outside and look up at the sky any time between 2:19 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. ET.

The eclipse will peak just after 4 a.m. ET.

The moon will turn a reddish color due to 97% of the full Moon being hidden by the sun’s light.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD respond to shooting that left one man injured.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues
Shaunda Marlene Skuczas was reported missing to the KSP Elizabethtown post on November 4.
Officials searching for missing 30-year-old Elizabethtown woman
Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death

Latest News

Growing Kids Pediatrics in New Albany showed no hesitancy when it came to offering the COVID...
Younger kids line up to get Pfizer vaccine in Louisville and Southern Indiana
Cure Violence is a national program that could be reimplemented in Louisville with federal money.
Proposed $8 million federal dollars allocated for ‘Violence Interrupters’ program in Louisville
In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
Kentucky ranks low in national women and children’s health report
Fans enjoy live music at a venue
Music venues ‘confident’ Houston mayhem will not happen in Louisville
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County