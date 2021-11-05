Support Local Businesses
Louisville parents explain vaccine skepticism

The CDC says there is no link between vaccinations and autism.
The CDC says there is no link between vaccinations and autism.((Source: Pixabay))
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children ages five and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, and many healthcare facilities in the Louisville area have already booked up.

Nevertheless, there are still some parents who are skeptical about their children receiving the vaccine due to stories they’ve heard from others or - in some cases - from their own experiences.

”My child is my world and I will not be using her as a guinea pig,” Penny Cartwright said.

Cartwright said she recently decided her daughter, who is in seventh grade, will not be getting the vaccine, after learning about her friend’s situation. Melanie Daniels told Cartwright she has been sick and faces other health problems since getting her first COVID shot.

”So, I have to wait to have a mammogram now to see if I have breast cancer because I’ve had a vaccine, because it effects the mammogram in that way?” Daniels said. “That’s not normal. That’s not the way it should affect my body, and here I am about to be 50 years old and more concerned of getting breast cancer than I am getting COVID.”

Cartwright said she wants her concerns about the shot to be taken seriously, just as institutions do when claiming that the vaccine is safe.

”COVID affects everybody differently,” she said. “There are people with no and people who unfortunately die. So, I think the vaccine is going to affect everyone differently, so why take that risk?”

It has been a concern for Joe Leavell to see his girls, all younger than 11 years old, exposed to the coronavirus. The father of three said he doesn’t want to see anything bring his girls down, be it the virus or the vaccine.

”It’s going to take more research and education on my part, but I think it just comes down to personal preference,” Leavell said.

Baptist Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines to patients younger than 12 years old in select Baptist Health Medical Group practices. For ages 12 and up, vaccines are still available at the Baptist Health Louisville drive-thru clinic at 4000 Kresge Way. Families who would like to make an appointment, click here.

Parents can sign children under 12 up for vaccination appointments through Norton Healthcare providers here.

