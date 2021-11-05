Officers: Several children removed from home filled with trash & feces

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bus driver’s call led to children being removed from a situation authorities called unsafe.

Officers were called to a home on East Oregon Street Thursday evening when children were dropped off following an after-school program.

An affidavit states the driver saw the mother, 45-year-old Shanda Flener, sitting on the front porch. The driver said she was incoherent and couldn’t form a complete sentence.

Officers were called to the home. They say they knocked on the front door, and one of the children opened it before Shanda came to the door. Terrell Flener, 60, also came to the door.

Terrell told officers there were six kids inside under their care.

According to the police, neither one of them wanted officers to come inside.

However, while holding the door open, officers say they could see a small child with a filthy shirt that was too small. They also say the living conditions inside were unsafe and unsanitary.

Terrell and Shanda were then detained and held on the porch.

Officers say they went inside to check on the children.

In the home, they say they saw burnt cigarette butts on the floor and animal feces in the corner of every room. They say there was trash stacked up in the corners, and there was molded food on the floors.

Officials also say the children’s mattresses were infested with insects, and the toilet was full of feces.

All the children were removed from the home by DCS.

Terrell and Shanda were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.

