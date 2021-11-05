Plenty of little piggies, but getting to the market is a problem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big family meals are where a lot of supply chain issues will be hitting home this holiday season.

The cost of ingredients, vegetables, and meats are up over last year.

“Last fall was $.33 a pound,” Adam Evinger, an Indiana pork producer said. “And I have gotten upwards of $1.10 a pound this summer for animals that I have personally taken to sell.”

Evinger and other pork producers attending the North American Livestock Expo say there are plenty of pigs. The problem is in the supply chain starting with transportation.

”Trucking in general,” Evinger said. “Truck drivers, trucks, and everything else is a difficult thing to come by and not reliable. And you may have somebody booked for Tuesday, they don’t show up. That kind of stuff.”

Industry officials warn processing issues will result in fewer large hams or turkeys for sale.

”It may not be as large as you are normally accustomed to,” Niki Ellis, Executive Director of the Kentucky Pork Producers Association said. “So it may not be that huge large spiral ham that we see and all the iconic pictures. It may be a half or a quarter of that.”

In September, prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs reportedly rose 10.5 percent.

“Food inflation is a real thing just simply because of everything else that goes into input costs,” Ellis said. “We’re looking at fuel and energy, packaging, all those sorts of things. So again you will see the slight increase but it’s not going to be anything astronomical to turn you away at check out.”

