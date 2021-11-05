Police: Two dead following house fire in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead following a house fire in Letcher County.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday, Jenkins Police confirmed the information to WYMT’s Dakota Makres.

Officials from Mayking Fire Department, one of the responding departments to the home at Payne Gap, originally confirmed to WYMT there are people unaccounted for in the home.

Our media partner WXKQ-FM in Whitesburg and officials with the City of Jenkins report two of the three lanes of U.S. 119 are blocked right now and say the entire road could be shut down at any time.

The Bulldog reports the home is between Jeff’s Body Shop and a church.

