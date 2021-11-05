Support Local Businesses
Repeat laundromat shooter sought by Shepherdsville police

The suspect was caught on camera shooting up a Shepherdsville business with a BB gun.
The suspect was caught on camera shooting up a Shepherdsville business with a BB gun.
By Tori Gessner
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police are looking for a man who shot up a laundromat three times in one week.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video running through the Washboard’s parking lot in Shepherdsville holding what appears to be a short-barreled rifle. It turned out to be a BB gun, but it still did a lot of damage.

“Outrage wouldn’t really quite cover it because there’s no reason for it,” Stephen Strong, co-owner of the Washboard said. “If it’s strong enough to break that quarter inch plate glass, and he was out in the parking lot, 30 to 40 feet (away), that’s a pretty powerful gun.”

The building’s windows and door have taken a beating from the barrage of bullets.

The suspect first shot out the glass door on Oct. 18, according to Strong. He returned on Oct. 21 and shot the door again and some windows, leaving holes in the glass. The most recent shooting occurred this past Saturday where the man shot at a van in the parking lot and fired at the windows again. Each time Strong said there were people inside the building.

The glass still hasn’t been replaced because Strong said he is working to find the money to pay for the repairs and he wants to wait until the suspect has been caught.

“This is going to be very expensive, mostly because this is something my insurance won’t quite cover because it’s not a high enough amount,” Strong said.

The repairs will still cost around $3,000 out of pocket.

If the suspect is caught, he could face charges including criminal mischief which is a class D felony.

“They need to be off the street,” Strong said. “They have no regard for property and even people. I’d like to ask him why. I’d really like to know the reason for it. Knowing why would mean a lot; it wouldn’t fix the windows.”

Strong said he doesn’t have a lot of money lying around, but he is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help police make an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 921-1000.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

