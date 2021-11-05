Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 11/5

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hard to complain our weather the next few days as it will be as nice as it really can get for enjoy autumn in WAVE Country! The main weather action kicks in later next week.

SNOW BOARD:

-Nov 13 Flurries Possible

Nothing too exciting on the board with this update as there are some questions on how much cold air we will have to work with weekend. But it has been flagged on the board so we’ll watch it!

BOTS!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
2 men found shot on Utah Ave.
A Marion County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Nov. 4 was rushed to the hospital.
Marion Co. deputy shot in line of duty hospitalized; suspect in critical condition

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Blue skies galore today!
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022