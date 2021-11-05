Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

There are plenty of little piggies. Getting to the market is the problem.

Shortages may be a problem this holiday season
Shortages may be a problem this holiday season(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big family meals are where a lot of supply chain issues will be hitting home this holiday season.

The cost of ingredients, vegetables, and meats are up over last year.

Last fall was $.33 a pound,” Adam Evinger, an Indiana pork producer said. “And I have gotten upwards of $1.10 a pound this summer for animals that I have personally taken to sell.”

Evinger and other pork producers attending the North American Livestock Expo say there are plenty of pigs.

The problem is in the supply chain starting with transportation.

”Trucking in general,” Evinger said. “Truck drivers, trucks, and everything else is a difficult thing to come by and not reliable. And you may have somebody booked for Tuesday, they don’t show up. That kind of stuff.”

Industry officials warn processing issues will result in fewer large hams or turkeys for sale.

”It may not be as large as you are normally accustomed to,” Niki Ellis, Executive Director of the Kentucky Pork Producers Association said. “So it may not be that huge large spiral ham that we see and all the iconic pictures. It may be a half or a quarter of that.”

In September, prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs reportedly rose 10.5 percent.

“Food inflation is a real thing just simply because of everything else that goes into input costs,” Ellis said. “We’re looking at fuel and energy, packaging, all those sorts of things. So again you will see the slight increase but it’s not going to be anything astronomical to turn you away at check out.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
A Marion County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Nov. 4 was rushed to the hospital.
Marion Co. deputy shot in line of duty hospitalized; suspect in critical condition
2 men found shot on Utah Ave.

Latest News

A still image from police body camera video of the October 26, 2021 confrontation with a man...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Images of LMPD officer-involved shooting released
Kentucky State Police have released two videos taken by Louisville Metro Police officers body...
GRAPHIC: LMPD body camera video of officer-involved shooting
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Family takes restaurant manager off life support, suspect’s charges upgraded to murder
Children’s hospitals in Louisville and Lexington prepare for vaccinations of children ages 5-11