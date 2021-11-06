“Come home, we love you.” Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Come home. We love you and we miss you and we can help you,” said Chase Hurdle’s father, Darius.

Darius Hurdle, the father of missing 18-year-old Bismarck High School student Chase Hurdle and Bismarck Police held a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The search continues for missing Chase Hurdle. His family said they put up dozens of missing posters throughout the area hoping to find their son.

“Be it good news or bad news, I want to find my son,” said Darius.

Chase Hurdle’s father Darius spoke publicly for the first time since his son’s disappearance on November 2nd. Bismarck Police issued a Silver Alert on November 3rd, because he has amnesia issues and may not know where he is.

“We got out around the neighborhoods in Bismarck High School knocking on doors, checking with businesses asking them to check their video cameras,” said Bismarck Police Sgt. Mark Gaddis.

Surveillance video from the high school shows Hurdle wearing plastic framed glasses, a blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans while leaving the building Tuesday morning. He was last seen around 9:45 am that day near Memorial Bridge in Bismarck.

Darius said Chase is a straight A student who couldn’t wait to graduate. However, he said his son was starting to develop some signs of depression earlier this year.

“He wants to graduate and become a professor,” said Darius.

The family is offering a $5,000 to $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding him.

“Please help him. Help us locate my son Chase Hurdle. I appreciate all your help,” said Darius.

His family is planning a search party in the near future.

Chase Hurdle (Bismarck Police Department)

Hurdle is an 18-year-old African American male, 5′ 10″ tall, about 150 pounds and has brown eyes. He is believed to be on foot. Wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and plastic framed glasses.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

