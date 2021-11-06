Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dino’s is still fighting to stay open.

Despite the store’s owner having won an appeal in Jefferson County Circuit Court to stay open, the Jefferson County District Court filed a motion on Tuesday for the corner store on 26th and Broadway to close permanently.

The homicides and violent crimes at and around Dino’s have attracted the attention of the community, the city, and even the nation for years. Within a half-mile radius of Dino’s, WAVE 3 News reported there were 635 incidents in 2020 alone.

Still, some who live nearby don’t blame the store’s existence for the crime.

“Dino’s has issues, but society has issues,” one neighbor told WAVE 3 News. ”It’s a much larger issue than just Dino’s staying.”

Louisville’s main obstacles right now are the more than 170 homicides so far this year, as well as the drugs that are ravaging the city.

The woman claimed to have witnessed the drugs, gunfire, and even a woman being beaten up near the store early on Friday morning.

Will Pitts said he has watched his family get torn apart twice near Dino’s. When his uncle, David “Yaya” McAtee, was shot and killed by National Guard members, Pitts was across the street. McAtee was later found to have fired at the guardsmen, who had been dispatched to the area for crowd control after a night of protests in downtown Louisville.

Three months later, Pitt’s cousin, Marvin McAtee, was shot and killed in front of Dino’s and across the street from where Yaya was killed.

”It’s still hard to digest,” Pitts said.

Pitts said the city is looking for a scapegoat in Dino’s.

”If you close Dino’s, that won’t stop someone from getting killed on 22nd (Street),” Pitts said. “That won’t stop somebody from getting killed on 26th down on Madison or 38th.”

The neighbor and Pitts both said that it makes no difference to them whether Dino’s stays open or closes. They are concerned about where the focus is amid one of Louisville’s most violent years.

”We have big city issues,” Pitts said. “But we’re attacking them with small city tactics. … In the two years they’ve been fighting to close down Dino’s we’ve lost 400 something people.”

People who don’t know and rarely visit Dino’s are making decisions for the community, according to Pitts, and he believes that closing the store will cause further problems.

“This is a direct result of an unnamed property,” Pitts said, walking through Yaya’s restaurant. “Since Yaya has been gone and no one has taken over this spot, its broken down, been destroyed. People are probably living in it. It’s trashed.”

