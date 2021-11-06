Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Dollywood opens Smoky Mountain Christmas

Sevier County Days allows $5 entry into the park.
Returning for its second year, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display is a sparkling ending to...
Returning for its second year, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display is a sparkling ending to a Christmas-cheer filled day at Dollywood.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is opening weekend for Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas. It’s a festival many people consider their favorite time of year to visit.

Smoky Mountain Christmas features 5 million Christmas lights, holiday shows and special treats.

“This is certainly the favorite time of year for a lot of guests. A lot of the employees too. We put a lot of effort into making sure that this festival is beautiful, you know, 5 million Christmas lights,” said Wes Ramey. “We’ll have the festival now all the way through January 2.”

This year’s shows are full-on with the return of some family favorites like O Holy Night and Christmas in the Smokies.

“Christmas in the Smokies is a tradition for so many folks and has been part of this festival for more than 30 years, and it’s something that so many folks, they love to come here and see that show,” said Ramey. “We’re back at full capacity; the Kingdom Heirs are gonna be at Show Street Theater.”

Reservations are recommended during the holiday season to make sure you can get into the park.

“Christmas really is the most special time of the year because it’s when we all come together to share those precious memories we all hold dear,” said Dolly Parton. “It’s when we take time to remember those cherished times and stories from the past, but it’s also when we start so many new traditions that will become the stories we tell years from now.”

Learn more about the festival on the Dollywood website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death
A still image from police body camera video of the October 26, 2021 confrontation with a man...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Images of LMPD officer-involved shooting released
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
The Jefferson County District Court filed a motion for Dino's to close permanently.
Dino’s ordered to close again — but neighbors say closed doors bring more issues
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes

Latest News

WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
FILE - Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks during his State of the City address June 21,...
Indiana U.S. Senate candidate says he smoked pot at concerts
Robert Yates has been charged with attempted murder, among others
Man charged with attempted murder in Shively neighborhood
The victim was found dead at the scene.
Shively man killed in shooting