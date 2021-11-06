Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Former Tennessee Smokies player Jorge Soler wins World Series MVP

Jorge Soler wins World Series MVP
Jorge Soler wins World Series MVP
Jorge Soler wins World Series MVP(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In 2014, Jorge Soler was a Tennessee Smokies payer. A bigtime prospect from Cuba, with power at the plate in the Cubs organization. As the World Series was underway Soler, now an Atlanta Brave, shined on the biggest stage winning the World Series MVP.

In his time with the Smokies, Soler hit an impressive .415 from the plate and hit six homeruns.

Longtime Smokies broadcaster Mick Gillispie has had a front row seat to many future big league players calling Soler a “tremendous potential.”

Soler hit a go ahead homerun in game six of the World Series that went more than 440 feet. As far as his power, Gillispie said, “every time he hit a regular baseball I feel like it was going to dent.”

Gillispie said it was a pleasure to work with Soler in 2014 with interviews, as he describes Soler’s fun loving spirit.

“He used to play with this electric remote control car which is not always the best idea when you’re out there trying to work and get ready for games,” said Gillispie.

For Gillispie, he found himself cheering for Soler and the Braves during the World Series. He said that with the amount of former Smokies players in the MLB, it’s hard not to cheer for them, and hopes to see more success in the future.

“If they’re in the big leagues and they spend some time with us I always pull for them and I’m hoping we get back to having a bunch of guys play for the team again for all the fans,” said Gillispie.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image from police body camera video of the October 26, 2021 confrontation with a man...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Images of LMPD officer-involved shooting released
Students from Western High School and Doss High School are being disciplined by JCPS in...
2 guns, 2 schools: JCPS cites students Thursday for weapons on campus
An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Jarod Draper died after being strapped to the chair for more than eight hours.
Southern Indiana jail video shows man strapped to chair, tased before death

Latest News

Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast — 11 p.m. update
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Hundreds celebrate the life of beloved Brookhaven 23-year-old lost to gun violence
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Deputies credit TikTok video for helping rescue teen girl
The Loudon City Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Tegan Daugherty
Have you seen him? | Parents hope search group can help find missing Loudon teen
A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by LMPD...
LMPD Homicide Unit investigating Park Hill shooting