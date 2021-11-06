Have you seen him? | Parents hope search group can help find missing Loudon teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon City Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Tegan Daughtery who was last seen Oct. 10 leaving his home. His parents told WVLT News they believe he is traveling on a black and green bike.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any parent,” said Jeff Silvey, his father, said.

Detectives have only been able to find his backpack nearby, which has left his parents pleading for answers.

“The scary thing is him not knowing what to do in this world, or outside this house. He doesn’t know,” Jennifer Silvey, his mother, said.

His parents told WVLT News his learning disability and past trauma, outside of their home, has created a history of him leaving before. Police told WVLT News only a few tips have come in regarding the case. Those calls stopped shortly after Tegan was reported missing, so they’re working with the non profit EquuSearch. The group has seen some success in finding missing persons.

“We’re looking for that one person to call us and let us know that he is safe. That’s all we want,” said Jeff.

Tegan’s family said if you see him call 9-1-1 or Detective Brian Jenkins at 865-408-0408.

