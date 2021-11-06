It’s “Essential” to make some Breeders’ Cup picks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Let’s look ahead to Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup races, beginning with the day’s main event, the $6 million dollar Classic:

Win: Essential Quality

Place: Medina Spirit

Show: Knicks Go

This race should set up for the Belmont Stakes and Travers winner, Essential Quality. He’s versatile enough to get a good position early on. With his running style, expect Essential Quality to stalk pacesetters Knicks Go, Medina Spirit, and Hot Rod Charlie.

In the stretch, I see Essential Quality rolling to the front to win it. Medina Spirit is a bulldog, who will be tough, too.

The Classic can be seen on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports beginning at 8:00 P.M.

Now to another marquis event for Saturday, the Distaff:

Win: Malathaat

Place: Royal Flag

Show: Letruska

With a victory in this one, Distaff favorite Letruska would keep her Horse of the Year chances alive. But she is facing a strong group of females, and her winning streak could be in jeopardy. Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat has enjoyed an outstanding year. and is very talented. I’ll try to beat the favorite with her.

Here’s a stab at the rest of the Breeders’ Cup card:

Bella Sofia to defeat Gamine in the Filly & Mare Sprint.

Gear Jockey to capture the Turf Sprint.

Life Is Good is too, too good to lose the Dirt Mile.

The filly, Love, scores one for the Euros in the Filly & Mare Turf.

Jackie’s Warrior sizzles to victory in the Sprint.

Mo Forza, who likes Del Mar, takes the Mile.

Gufo chalks up a victory in the Turf.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.