Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

It’s “Essential” to make some Breeders’ Cup picks

(Breeders' Cup)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Let’s look ahead to Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup races, beginning with the day’s main event, the $6 million dollar Classic:

Win:  Essential Quality

Place: Medina Spirit

Show: Knicks Go

This race should set up for the Belmont Stakes and Travers winner, Essential Quality.  He’s versatile enough to get a good position early on. With his running style,  expect Essential Quality to stalk pacesetters Knicks Go, Medina Spirit, and Hot Rod Charlie.

In the stretch, I see Essential Quality rolling to the front to win it.  Medina Spirit is a bulldog, who will be tough, too.

The Classic can be seen on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports beginning at 8:00 P.M.

Now to another marquis event for Saturday, the Distaff:

Win: Malathaat

Place: Royal Flag

Show: Letruska

With a victory  in this one,  Distaff favorite Letruska would keep her Horse of the Year chances alive.  But she is facing a strong group of females, and her winning streak could be in jeopardy.  Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat has enjoyed an outstanding year. and is very talented. I’ll try to beat the favorite with her.

Here’s a stab at the rest of the Breeders’ Cup card:

Bella Sofia to defeat Gamine in the Filly & Mare Sprint.

Gear Jockey to capture the Turf Sprint.

Life Is Good is too, too good to lose the Dirt Mile.

The filly, Love, scores one for the Euros in the Filly & Mare Turf.

Jackie’s Warrior sizzles to victory in the Sprint.

Mo Forza, who likes Del Mar, takes the Mile.

Gufo chalks up a victory in the Turf.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
An Old Louisville shooting scene on East Kentucky Street.
Man dies after being shot several times in Old Louisville
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
A Marion County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Nov. 4 was rushed to the hospital.
Marion Co. deputy shot in line of duty hospitalized; suspect in critical condition
A still image from police body camera video of the October 26, 2021 confrontation with a man...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Images of LMPD officer-involved shooting released

Latest News

Dan McDonnell (Source: Uofl Athletics)
Former Cards Win World Series Two Years in-a-row
Beckham Goodale, 6, will become the honorary band conductor for UofL during the Cards' game...
6-year-old boy with cancer to serve as UofL’s honorary band conductor
Linebacker Selah Brown from Male High School committed to UofL on Nov. 4.
Male HS football standout Selah Brown commits to UofL
As usual, Horse of the Year is on the line at the Breeders’ Cup