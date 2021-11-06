LMPD Homicide Unit investigating Park Hill shooting

Support Local Businesses
A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by LMPD officers.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in Park Hill on Friday evening was rushed to the hospital after being found by officers.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on St. Louis Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The victim, a man whose identity has not been released, was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell said because of the seriousness of his gunshot wounds, the LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

No suspect information was released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal to give information to investigators about the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

